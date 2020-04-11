In your article on April 3, you mention that staffing the old Sunbury Hospital would be a problem if it were reopened as a temporary measure. Staffing would be a challenge, but maybe not the size problem it might seem.
In the past five years, there has been a large number of baby boomers who have retired from the local hospitals. We’re in the age group most likely to have a severe response to the coronavirus, but if the hospital were strictly for non-coronavirus cases the risk wouldn’t be terrible for us and I think you might find a good number willing to help.
In addition, there is a group of non-essential hospital employees that have been furloughed who have recent hospital experience. To me, organizing this on an ad hoc basis is the larger challenge. It would take an organization familiar with running a hospital to coordinate the reopening. Because of its size, Geisinger comes to mind — if it has enough spare staff to do the organizing.
A National Guard medical unit would be another consideration. My thought would be that the guard could get things organized and would orient the local workers on how things should work and we’ll provide most of the workforce. A downside of the latter idea is that many medical guard units are composed of people currently working on the front lines of the pandemic.
Robert Lamparter,
Selinsgrove