Not everyone is big on New Year’s resolutions, for a variety of reasons. For some, though they can offer a reset, an opportunity to look inward and forward to consider potential change.
As we think about the final hours of another tough year and what 2022 might bring, here are some thoughts. Consider them resolution opportunities on how we all might manage better in the coming year.
n Be kind. The last two years have been difficult for everyone. Think about that before making a snap judgment, particularly when it comes to people we don’t know well. It doesn’t cost anything to be kind to someone and many of us could use a boost right now. Handing out a couple of compliments never hurt anyone.
n Stretch. Not physically, although that’s not a bad idea either. Stretch mentally. Put the screen down and read a book. Take a hike or a walk along the river. Pick up the phone and call a friend or even better — and if safe — visit in person. Take some time to mentally recharge. Even if you feel like the past 22 months haven’t overwhelmed you mentally, it has at least challenged us.
n Listen to the experts. There is a reason doctors go to school for 10 years, medicine is complicated. Your “research” isn’t research, it’s an aggregation of the things you like feeding you more things some algorithm thinks you would like, too. Medical professionals across the globe, nation, state and Valley are exhausted and too many of us aren’t helping their situation.
n Think and listen before you speak. The old “two ears, one mouth” analogy fits here. We should listen twice as much as we talk. In today’s climate that seemingly grows more divisive by the day, rapid overreaction is often the default response. Talk to people, civilly, who disagree with you. Have a real conversation, not a name-calling dive down a rabbit hole that does no good for either. Just because someone disagrees doesn’t mean they are wrong; perhaps there is some middle ground.
n Find a way to donate. Time. Food. Money. There are dozens of organizations that could use help, which in turn leads to a better Valley. You can donate time at an animal shelter. Food banks are always looking for volunteers and gifts of food and money. Nonprofits, from homeless shelters to churches, serve many in the Valley and always seem to find a way to stretch monetary donations to make the greatest possible impact.
n If you haven’t already, get vaccinated.
Have a safe and Happy New Year.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.