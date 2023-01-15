In a little more than two weeks, because of my address, I get to head back to the polls. Voters in all or part of five counties — including Montour, Northumberland and Snyder — will kick off another vital election year with the first of what could be four trips to the ballot box this year.
On Jan. 31, voters in the state’s 27th Senatorial District — which stretches from the western edge of Snyder County eastward to southern Luzerne County just outside of Hazleton — will pick long-time Sen. John Gordner’s replacement.
Gordner left the Senate to join Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward’s staff late last year. He will be replaced by either Patricia Lawton, Thomas Anderson or Lynda Schlegel Culver. If Culver wins, that means I get to vote in another special election to find out who the next state representative will be for Montour County. Remember, redistricting shifted Culver’s 108th district to Montour and the 107th now held by Joanne Stehr — formerly held by Kurt Masser — into Northumberland and Schuylkill counties.
The last day to register to vote for the special election is Tuesday. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the election is Jan. 24, a week ahead of the special election date.
My guess is if a special election is required to replace Culver it would probably be paired up with the May primary if the timing matches up. For the sake of election officials’ sanity, I hope it would.
Elections are always important. Consider the impact of the last few cycles: The presidential election of 2020, followed by the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races during last year’s mid-term and the impact they have had and are having statewide and nationally.
This year there won’t be the high profile, big-spending races to watch, but the elections on May and November ballots will be just as critical, perhaps even more so considering their local impact.
The Local front of The Daily Item has shown what to expect this year. Almost daily there are candidate announcements scattered across the section, from judges and district attorneys to sheriffs and county commissioners.
Across the Valley, the highest levels of county government are up for grabs. County commissioner seats will be on the ballot in all four counties. So far only a few candidates have formally announced, while whispers of others have bubbled below the surface.
There will also be dozens of spots on ballots for school boards, borough councils and township supervisors and constables — although we still have a tough time figuring out the duties of the last ones.
Unfortunately, if history holds, there will also be an uncomfortably large number of empty spots on ballots. Many incumbents won’t have any challengers, either in the primary or general. Blame that on ambivalence, too many small fiefdoms requiring offices or a comfort level with those already in office, but it’s always troubling to see so many empty slots.
Some important dates to remember this year: The primary is May 16; the last day to register for the primary is May 1. The general election is Nov. 7; the last day to register is Oct. 23.
If you can’t run for office — and we would encourage as many civic-minded and well-informed people to do just that — then be sure to clear your calendars to participate. It’s one of the most important things we can do as citizens.
