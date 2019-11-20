I really am tired of writing these letters, but having nearly 69 years under my belt, when someone dumps on me these days, I compulsively feel a need to respond. Rep. Fred Keller (Nov. 17): “This week, I spoke out on the sham impeachment inquiry noting that the Democrats witnesses have no first-hand knowledge of anything that happened relative to the Ukraine situation.” I would like to remind Mr. Keller that subversive actions leading up to the July phone call began months before, and each of these three witnesses has relevant testimony.
Meanwhile, the Republican list of witnesses (those additional to the Democrats’ list) has not one person with first-hand knowledge (including the whistleblower whose second-hand knowledge they apparently “want” badly). Do you know where the “first-hand participants” are? They are cowering under Trump’s coattails, refusing, at Trump’s direction, to appear under legal subpoena.
So, Mr. Keller, why don’t you have your Republican conspirators call these first-hand witnesses? Call Mulvaney, call Pompeo, call Giuliani, call Perry, so they can testify under oath to provide exculpatory evidence to demonstrate to the country Trump’s innocence, and perhaps we can have this “sham” over with.
Keller: “In the call between President Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky there was no talk of conditionality for military aid...”. Here is what was said, according to what Trump calls “The transcript.” Zelensky: “I would also like to thank you for your great support in the area of defense. We are ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps specifically we are almost ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defense purposes.” Trump: “I would like you to do us a favor though....” So, I looked up exactly what “though” means. “Though” (synonym “however”) indicates that a factor qualifies or imposes restrictions on what was said previously. That, Mr. Keller, is “conditionality!”
Keller: “The ongoing hearings and depositions are just being fomented by those that hate the president and are afraid he will be re-elected in 2020.” There he goes with the “hate” message again. Perhaps a more appropriate understanding might be that some people love their country.
James Swartz,
Lewisburg