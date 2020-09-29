The president has said recently that COVID-19 “affects hardly anybody.” Let’s get some perspective here. We have 200,000 deaths since February. That’s about 1,000 deaths per day. That’s about one 9/11 death toll every three days. That’s not “hardly anybody.”
This president has made this pandemic worse by underplaying its danger, by undercutting the advice of doctors and scientists, and undermining all efforts for a coordinated national response. President Trump just blew it.
Just look at the much better performance in the rest of the world. We really are exceptional — and not in a good way.
And don’t say, “The Democrats would have done the same.” Just look at Joe Biden’s plan for dealing effectively with COVID-19. Or look at the Obama-Biden record in dealing with SARS.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg