Less than two weeks ago, a woman and her friend were gunned down outside a Monroe Marketplace restaurant. The alleged shooter was under a Protection From Abuse order that meant as much as a piece of toilet paper.
The assailant was arrested in June and jailed at least overnight. The woman who obtained the PFA told officials he had threatened her life. The PFA was issued around July 1 and several days later the victims were dead. The female victim had told officials the assailant had guns including one he purchased through the mail and assembled. Officials apparently didn’t see fit to grab the assailant’s firearms even though he had threatened the woman’s life.
According to the WomensLaw site for Pennsylvania, two parts of the state’s PFA law provide the following: Order the abuser to give his/her firearms and firearm license to the sheriff or police and prohibit him/her from getting additional firearms; Order the abuser to give his/her other weapons and ammunition to the sheriff or police if s/he used them or threatened to use them during the abuse.
It’s obvious that someone fumbled the ball on this case. It would be good to find out what happened.
John Huckaby,
Lewisburg