It used to be easy knowing what to wear to work and on special occasions.
At least it was for me and many men.
A day at the office or a business conference or luncheon? No problem.
A wedding, funeral, baptism or Sunday church service?
It couldn’t have been more simple.
Put on a suit with a dress shirt and tie and you were ready.
In some cases, the slightly less formal ensemble of a blazer, slacks and dress shirt, with tie optional, would work. In the summer, you might even ditch the blazer.
If it was a really formal event, a tuxedo might be in order.
Add a pair of dress shoes — with a nice shine on them and black in almost all cases — and you were all set.
When you arrived, most of the other men there would be dressed pretty much the same way.
That’s all changed. Nobody seems to know what to wear anymore and the idea of getting dressed up seems more like a quaint old tradition than a part of our current lifestyle.
The pandemic has been a big part of it, of course. For more than a year, we all had no place to get dressed up to go.
If you were fortunate enough to be able to work from home, you quickly got used to wearing T-shirts, shorts, and sweatpants.
If I happened to need to be on a Zoom meeting, I’d put on a nicer button-down shirt for the computer camera. Nobody but me knew I had on a pair of shorts or jeans below the waist.
Even now, as I am back to working full-time in The Daily Item office on Market Street in Sunbury, I am wearing a pair of khakis, a short-sleeve shirt and a pair of sneakers.
I went more than a year without wearing a suit. I was pleasantly surprised I still remembered how to tie a tie when the occasion finally arose.
I’d worn a tuxedo to the Evangelical Gala on Saturday evening, March 7, 2020, just before the pandemic hit here. The next time I wore one was to our daughter’s twice-postponed by COVID wedding on May 30, 2021.
A little more than a week ago, I attended a funeral. I wore a suit, but not the tie that I would have previously put on without thinking. It turned out I made the popular choice. Outside of the ministers and the funeral parlor employees, only one person in the room had on a tie. (No, it wasn’t the deceased.)
This weekend, our youngest grandchild was baptized in New Jersey. I decided to put a blazer in the car, just in case. I didn’t even bring a tie.
The Wall Street Journal reported last month that as millions of Americans start returning to work, what they are wearing will be considerably different.
“Many brands are scaling back their production of suits, adding more stretch to their pants and using new phrases such as “workleisure,” reporter Suzanne Kapner wrote. “They are turning out yoga pants that look like dress pants, T-shirts you can wear to work and a dressier version of cork-lined sandals dubbed the “Work Birk.”
Even Brooks Brothers, whose suits “epitomized conservative dressing for more than a century,” is pivoting to focus more on sportswear, including unlined, deconstructed jackets, sweaters and knits, she reported.
I still like getting dressed up. Every now and then, I’ll put on a jacket and tie just for the heck of it.
I suspect, though, that there are dozens of ties and multiple dress shirts that will never make it out of the closet again.
