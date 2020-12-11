Usually, readers write in to voice their opinions on various subjects, politics is a big one, pandemic also. So I would like to make this letter a suggestion that I hope everyone will try to do.
Pack up yourself and your kids and drive to Shamokin to Coney Island to see the biggest and most beautiful Christmas tree you will most likely see this season or any! It took 11 hours to put up and decorate. I look forward to it every year.
Rockefeller Center’s tree in New York City may be bigger ... but it can’t be any better!
And, don’t forget to have an up and a down while you are there!
Shelly Paul,
Northumberland