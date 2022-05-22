When I was teaching a class in 2001, one of our hot topics was genetically modified organisms and world trade. No one could predict what might befall agriculture if food crops were dependent on seed restricted by trade secrets, if farmers were suddenly liable to prosecution for GMO seed mingling with crops in the field next door, or what unintended effects on organisms might result. I was teaching in the Sacramento valley, a breadbasket of “Big Ag” in California, at a university doing genetic research.
Then that September, the World Trade Center was kamikazed on the coast 3,000 miles away, and the world stopped, everything changed. The semester topic seemed meaningless at the sight of the Twin Towers’ collapse. Afghanistan happened, Iraq happened, and decades happened. We got tired of putting out fires, as we tired of lighting them.
Even an attempted insurrection happened. The phrase that chills me is “America First,” because it echoes a not-too-distant past. Its recurrence means that we have spent large quantities of U.S. treasure and lives abroad; we made messes and then attempted to clean them up with failures at regime change outside our borders. Iraq now shares a greater degree of heart and mind with Iran; Afghanistan is as repressive and violent as it was before we intervened, and according to the Washington Post, the Taliban is newly exporting meth outside its borders while its own people starve.
Now Ukraine is taking a pounding from another arrogant, repressive dictator. My world stops again because this time, it’s personal: My mother’s family emigrated from Ukraine in the 19th Century. Americans know that we are treading dangerously around an isolated former KGB officer who leads an enormous geopolitical rival state bent on recovering its sense of empire from the last century. This czar by a different name has access to the means to wage nuclear and germ warfare. But though the dangers are fraught, “America First” is not the policy we need.
A little history with details, thanks to The Atlantic’s Krishnadev Calamur: The America First movement took shape to keep our country out of World War II. The America First Committee (AFC), was founded in 1940, and condemned Franklin Delano Roosevelt for supplying the British, accusing him of pushing the nation into a European war. The AFC had 800,000 members from all political positions, including many prominent Americans. But it had a dark side, the position that saving European Jews from genocide was not our business. Anti-Semites Henry Ford and Charles Lindbergh were prominent isolationists in the AFC. But the world changed again in an instant: the organization disbanded three weeks after Pearl Harbor was bombed. More recently, the phrase “America First” was brought back to life in Pat Buchanan’s bid for the presidency in 2000 and in Trump’s inaugural speech in 2017. Trump’s speech was written by Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller who understood the phrase’s history, understood its meaning and its code. The message is that we are not our brother’s or sister’s keeper. The message tells us that its ugly past is still with us, that other human beings are not worth the risk. We have seen that lie as we see with open eyes the lives of thousands in squalor, families searching for refuge, having lost any sense of home or safety.
We understand that we must be careful in the ways we support Europeans fleeing systematic destruction and bald-faced war crimes. We know the danger in confronting a nuclear superpower with an unstable man at the helm. Dictators, collaborators, appeasers, and authoritarians appear pretty clearly in this light. Though our nation must be circumspect in aid, we cannot say that Ukraine is not our fight. In a world with instant connection and the possibility of instant misunderstanding, we are less isolated than ever before.
Jitters run through the neighborhood; the Polish are looking on, the Slovakian people too. Here in Northumberland County, I worked at a desk next to a gentleman whose family remains in Moldova. I checked with him, and he said so far his family and friends are okay. Come to think of it, he was literally my neighbor too.
S.E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens, and academia. She has taught writing and literacy education and tutoring in universities and community settings.