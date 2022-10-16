There’s a picture on my phone, taken this past summer. It’s one of my favorite shots of the boy.
It’s from a summer football camp at Southern Columbia this July. The boy is split out at wide receiver, an unfamiliar position for the kid who quickly took to playing center and still prefers that role.
Head up on the other side of the ball facing him, lined up as a defensive back in shutdown mode, is Julian Fleming. One of them looks scared to death. It’s not the kid who is tearing it up at Ohio State right now.
In a former life, I spent a lot of time writing about other people’s kids playing sports. In all that time, about 20 years, the number of kids who stood out like Julian Fleming can be counted on one hand.
Some athletes you can watch for five seconds and tell they’re different. They move different, sort of glide in what appears to us mortals like slow motion yet they pull away from everyone.
Julian Fleming is one of those dudes.
But that natural ability only takes you so far. To be the No. 1 ranked high school football player in the entire nation — as Fleming was on some recruiting rankings following an all-world career at Southern — there’s more involved.
A lot of guys with that kind of ability waste it because they don’t want to work. They might make it. Many won’t.
With that pedigree, athletic ability and want to be great, everyone expected big things out of Fleming, both locally and Buckeye faithful. Sure, there were others who said Fleming was big fish in a little pond at Southern, something that would be glaringly obvious in the depths of the Big Ten and Ohio State’s remarkably talented wide receiver room.
Those people probably gloated a little bit over the past few seasons. Fleming didn’t blossom into a star. They probably didn’t notice he was the team’s leading receiver in the 2020 Big Ten championship game as a true freshman.
Many don’t know Fleming has been battling injuries almost since he arrived in Columbus, so he’s probably not at the level he expected to be at this point in his career. He’s never once complained, just went about his work and that hard work is paying off right now.
After missing the first two games this fall, Fleming is playing as well as just about any receiver out there. He has caught a touchdown pass in each game he has played since his return. Nearly half of his catches have been for touchdowns. He ranks in the top 10 nationally in TD receptions despite missing those two games and is averaging about 15 yards per catch in arguably the most prolific offense in the nation.
During a preseason talk, Ohio State coach Ryan Day told a story about Fleming getting injured in a scrimmage. Day said Fleming’s shoulder popped out; so Fleming popped it back in himself and kept playing, later snagging a few touchdown grabs, the coach said.
“Obviously, it stinks,” Fleming said when asked about Day’s story. “It’s not fun, but it’s just part of the game and stuff happens. Sometimes you just gotta roll with the punches.”
While many in this area don’t look too kindly on the scarlet and gray, it’s easy to pull for a guy like Fleming.
He makes a lot of stuff look easy. Clearly, it hasn’t been.
