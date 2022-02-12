Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn. I was never a fan of losing. From a simple game of dominoes, Yahtzee or chicken foot to a pickup basketball game at the gym, my desire to win will often become more than a game.
One can even watch a young child hide a card, sneak a peek or look for anything they can to secure an advantage. It’s not that we want others to lose, more often, it’s just that we hate losing.
When it comes to losing, accidents, making a mistake or experiencing a failure, well, it hurts! While we often allow the experience to affect our self-image and personal growth, successful people learn how to deal with problems.
Can you imagine what life would be like today if cola syrup was not accidentally mixed with carbonated water? Or, if a certain sea captain, when needing to free his hands, placed his cake (donut) over a spoke of wheel at the ships helm?
Picture this! The Tower of Pisa in a complete vertical position? From potato chips to silly putty, the amount of everyday life objects first began haphazardly.
Just how does one take these problems, challenges or errors in judgment and learn from them.
First, accept responsibility. Blaming others is a colossal mistake. By accepting responsibility for what has happened, we take ownership. Once I stopped blaming others, my life began to change.
Second, develop a personal philosophy.
Your personal philosophy is the most important determining factor affecting how your life turns out.
Third, think. Study the mistakes of yours and others. Process your ideas. Could, should, don’t and won’t are words that are instrumental in evaluating the circumstances in front of you.
Fourth, work harder on yourself. People can change. I can change. Anyone can change, if they choose to. Our character is determined by us.
It’s been said that each of us will experience one of two pains. The pain of regret or the pain of discipline. How does the saying go? A candy bar a day keeps the doctor away? Nooooo!
For things to change, I must change. Learn to ask great questions. Did I fail or did I learn? Have I shared what I learned with someone else? Many of us quit learning upon graduation. These previous years were just building the foundation of our lives.
Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn. My father taught me “The person who never made a mistake, never worked!”
Caz Russell is a leadership development facilitator. He lives in Milton.