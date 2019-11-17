Let me get this straight: The guy who wrote a few weeks ago that “diversity is a cancer” (Letter to the Editor, Aug. 29) now wants us to stop issuing “apologies for all mankind’s ancestral violence?” (Letter to the Editor, Nov. 2) So, no more educating about the Holocaust, because it might make some Nazi feel bad? No more talking about the South Africans’ truth and reconciliation courts, because “each one of us is guilty,” so there’s no point in discussing, you know, guilt?
This letter writer’s comments would be laughable, worth no more than a disgusted turn of the page, except for the fact that he is a person of substance. Generally respected in his adopted hometown, and a long-time staffer for state Republican politicians. Although he is retired now, I wonder if this writer’s attitude informs his ex-bosses’ lack of interest in extending the statute of limitations laws for victims of childhood sexual abuse. I mean, come on, “How long are we supposed to rend our clothes and roll in ashes before we move forward?”
“History should be a tool for learning, not a club to be bludgeoned with” sounds fine, unless you were the one who was bludgeoned by actual clubs in the course of history being made. I love metaphor, but past atrocities did not “take place, metaphorically, on another planet.” They took place on this planet right here, literally, and the only ones who have an interest in moving on are those who benefited from those past atrocities. As Faulkner said, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”
Other than never missing a chance to trigger the libs, what are you actually saying here, Mike Glazer? Because it sounds an awful lot like, “Quit complaining about your seat and let those in power take care of business.” By your logic, when aliens show up with “more capable aggression” than we possess, I guess we should just roll with it. Suck up to the aliens and teach our children to suck up to them, too. Because “dredging up old wrongs and casting blame upon an ancient foe’s modern descendants is both easy and stupid.”
I’m sorry, but this is a pure load of hot, steaming ...
Tell me the easy part of the American civil rights struggle. Tell me the stupid part of women demanding a workplace free from sexual assault. Tell me anything other than what appears to be the truth, that you don’t want to hear about your or your forebears past misdeeds because it makes you uncomfortable.
Trey Casimir lives in Lewisburg.