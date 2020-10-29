We were surprised and dismayed to read in The Daily Item that the Union County Republican Committee has decided not to take part in pre-canvassing mail-in ballots on election day. That is, they declined to help the county election staff process these paper ballots promptly and efficiently. Ostensibly, “it hampers the party should there be a question if the party wants to challenge an aspect of the process.” Really?
The two of us helped with pre-canvassing during the primary election earlier this year. We worked congenially and effectively with our Republican counterparts, opening envelopes and placing ballots into the proper box for each voting precinct. It was absolutely impossible for any of us to tamper with the ballots or affect the counting process in any way. We felt we were helping the county election staff with a fairly tedious part of the task, getting the ballots in place in preparation for the machine to read them. Being part of the process helped us understand better how our thousands of ballots lead to tallies for each candidate. We were glad to help, and our confidence in the fairness and competence of the Union County elections staff was confirmed. We had looked forward to doing it again.
Obviously, Greg Katherman, director of elections and voter registration, had to decide that if Republicans were not going to serve, then the Democratic volunteers could not do so either. He will now have to seek volunteers from within county offices staff. We hope he is able to do so successfully.
We cannot imagine how taking part in the pre-canvassing could possibly affect the county Republican committee’s ability to raise questions about the process. Given the nationwide efforts of the Republican party to discourage voting and hamper the election process, we have to wonder what their real motives are.
Ann and Allan Grundstrom,
Lewisburg