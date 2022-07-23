How do democracies die? There are two ways. One is at the hands of men with guns — coups, force, and violent overthrows. The insurrection at our capital on Jan. 6, 2021, is an example which thankfully failed, but several deaths are currently attributed to that day. Hitler is another example. He accomplished non-democratic takeovers quickly.
The second way to destroy a democracy is by elected leaders, presidents or prime ministers, subverting the very process that brought them to power. This way is less dramatic, but the result can be the same — destruction. Democracy dies slowly, step by step. An example of this is Hugo Chavez in Venezuela. He started to rail against what he called the “corrupt” or “infected” small “D”, democratic elites in that country. Then he took continuous baby steps toward authoritarianism. The government itself killed democracy. This example of dangerous activity is exceedingly deceptive. Would-be autocrats eviscerate the democratic substance out of the government. (This reminds me of what my father would do to a dead deer before butchering it.) The actions often are portrayed as efforts to “improve” democracy and elections. Examples of destructive acts are clothed in the disguises of making the judiciary more effective, combating corruption or cleaning up the electoral process. Voting.
Sounding more familiar? Supposed fraud is the glaring excuse being used right here in Pennsylvania now! More than 60 legal challenges have outright failed and yet we are still going on with this nonsense. And who is paying for all these efforts?
People, you are being used — these politicians are deliberately getting you all riled up to do what they want you to do, in order for them to have more power over you and me! By believing Republicans’ deliberate detachment from reality, the destruction of our democracy is being accomplished. Do you know there are 57 dictatorships in the world now? How would you like to live under one of them?
In a quote often attributed to him, Thomas Jefferson said, “All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent.”
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg