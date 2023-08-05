I went to see the movie “Sound of Freedom” with some friends. I came away from that movie saddened, disgusted and angry.
It was a very emotional presentation of how sick society has become. When I got home, I sat down to write this letter to the editor and in doing so I conducted my own research on the internet. Trafficking of humans (especially children) is surpassing drugs because drugs are used once and done while human trafficking is used and reused. Here are some of the numbers I discovered in my research. Gender and age profile of victims detected globally: 59% women; 14% men; 17% girls and 10% were boys.
Traffickers profit at the expense of their victim and prey on people of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities. Exploiting them for their own profits at a worldwide staggering estimate of 27.6 million victims. Published in Forbes, the annual business of trafficking globally generated an estimated $150 billion in profits according to the International Labor Organization (ILO).
As I was watching this movie I was thinking back over the past few years when we had all the uprising over George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. All the destruction, sign waiving and chanting designed to upend America, carried on for days, weeks, months and years.
Let’s stop all this BLM and reparations nonsense as these events happened in our past as a new nation was going through tremendous growing pains. Get back to teaching history and include all aspects of those who made great contributions to the forming of a great nation which includes all nationalities.
Not one ethnic group can claim superiority over another group. There is but one race and that is the human race of which we are all a part of. The world has become a horrible evil place controlled by Satan. We need to return to God and get back into our places of worship before it is too late.
Let’s focus on the 27.6 million victims being trafficked every year and bring this $150 billion industry to its knees. As a society it is right and just as well as our responsibility. Grab a crying towel and go see this movie.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg