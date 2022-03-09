I very much enjoyed Mr. Modesto’s letter (Feb. 10). He used statements from a work of fiction to stimulate our thoughts. I would like to use the actual words spoken by a leader of the former USSR.
I will condense and paraphrase this due to its length.
The way to control population is to increase poverty; the poor are easier to control. You produce more poverty by increasing the debt, taking control of food, housing, and income, so all will be dependent on the government. You must remove the ability of the people to defend themselves. Allow people to believe that the government knows what is best for them. People enjoy free gifts and handouts from the government. Use class warfare to divide people. Eliminate the middle class to cause more discontent, which makes it easier to then tax the wealthy with the support of the poor.
Spoken by Nikita Khrushchev in the 1950s. He also said we will bury you.
Does any of this sound familiar?
Dallas Klauger,
Millmont