I would like to respond to a few things in Mr. Clair Moyer’s letter from March 28. He makes some rather sweeping statements which I could not rebut in the space allotted, so I will limit my critique to two of them.
His concluding paragraph makes the easiest one to respond to, “What is happening in our country is wrong. The Democrats are totally at fault.” Seriously? I was under the impression that some things are going well, such as the increasing number of people being vaccinated for COVID-19. Mr. Trump can claim some credit for his “Operation Warp Speed” for developing and manufacturing the first two vaccines to market. However, that was just the first step toward the goal of vaccinating enough people to achieve herd immunity. Of the many things that are going wrong, the Republican Party shares quite a bit of the blame, such as the blatant voter suppression efforts underway in numerous states, including the Georgia bill that seeks to criminalize giving people waiting in line to vote water when they might be waiting in extreme heat for a long time.
In the second paragraph, Mr. Moyer’s descriptions of the Democratic and Republican parties are completely backward. I think the statement “the Republicans cannot decide which path they want to follow” describes the Democratic Party better. The Republican Party, led by Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell, want “total control and power, and will stop at nothing to achieve their objective.” At the first of Mr. Trump’s two impeachment trials in a GOP-controlled Senate, every Republican member except Mitt Romney put party over country to acquit Mr. Trump of obstruction of justice, which he practically bragged of doing on Twitter.
Despite his claims that he is neither Republican nor Democrat, he sure sounds like a Republican. The one thing in his letter I almost agree with is “This is the greatest country God ever gave man and we need to do everything we can to protect it.” I would add that one important thing to do is expand and protect the right of people to vote.
Peter Whitcopf,
Selinsgrove