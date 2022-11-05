We are approaching election day and I am not sure that there is not a connection to Halloween. I mean most of the politicians seem to have long since donned their costumes, pretending to be servants of the people. To gain access to our bag of candy, some offer a form of extortion. Vote for me (“us” when referring to a political party) or else the apocalypse is at hand.
A case in point, the Republicans have elected to focus on crime complete with graphic videos of at-gunpoint robberies. The campaign varies by state with nearly identical ads with the name of the Democrat changed to fit the state. (For the record, the top ten worst states for crime are disproportionately controlled by Republicans as in 8 out of 10, and amazingly, Pennsylvania does not make the top 20 let alone the top 10.)
What doesn’t appear in Republican crime ads are pictures of the Jan. 6, 2021, coup attempt. To date more than 920 people have been charged with various offenses up to and including sedition. So, if crime is to be the focus, why not include pictures of the coup attempt? I am not claiming to know for certain, but I am willing to bet the people carrying Confederate, Don’t Tread on Me, Q-Anon, et.al. flags did not vote for Biden. The Republicans are the pro-law and order party? Spare me the hypocrisy!
Joseph Fischer,
Northumberland