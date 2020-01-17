With the successful conclusion of the “Everyone’s (all-inclusive) Playground” project, we want to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to the numerous volunteers, donors, and benefactors that joined together and helped make the effort a grand reality. We are especially grateful to The Daily Item for graciously providing ongoing publicity, updates, and endorsement of the endeavor which was enormously helpful. As an all-volunteer initiative, media support was vitally important so please know of our personal gratitude for your thoughtfulness regarding editorial and news coverage articles.
As we visit the playground we are profoundly moved and thrilled watching those with special needs and other disability and cognitive issues enjoying safe space recreational adventures and fun experiences along with family members and caregivers, maybe for the first time.
The dream has now become a reality. We experience considerable satisfaction having been part of the origination of Everyone’s Playground and will always remember the kindness extended to us by so many wonderful volunteers as together we labored to make possible a unique, visionary, and so critically important special place for special people.
Andy and Cindy Russell,
Co-Trustees,
Andy Russell Charitable Foundation