I read with interest the recent article concerning the proposed solar project in Limestone Township ( April 7) and the assurance that the San Francisco based-developer provided the Union County Commissioners that the project would have a minimal disturbance of farmland, which would be returned to a natural state when the equipment’s lifespan expires in about 30 years.
Speaking from the perspective of one who spent 20 years developing power projects in the United States and internationally, and who negotiated over $2.5 billion of project financing for those projects, I offer the following advice to landowners that are considering proposals to lease their farmland for use by this and other proposed solar projects:
Power projects of the nature of the proposed Limestone Township project (and others that are in development in this area) are almost always placed into “special purpose” entities whose sole asset is the project itself.
When lease agreements are entered into by a special purpose entity, the obligation to make the lease payments and pay for the removal and remediation costs at the end of the 30-year lease period will be solely that of the special purpose entity which may lack sufficient resources to live up to its obligations once its revenue stream is gone at the end of the lease period.
Even if the ultimate owner of the special purpose entity makes a commitment to guarantee the removal and remediation obligation, much can change over 30 years and the ultimate owner may not be financially viable and able to perform when the time comes to honor its guarantee.
The type of assurance that I would be satisfied with if I were a leasing landowner would be a cash-funded escrow account or a performance bond issued by a highly rated insurance company. Otherwise, the landowner could be facing very substantial costs to remove the solar installation and remediate the land to its original state when the lease ends.
In addition, the lease agreement should require the solar project lessee to pay all of the property taxes on the leased land and the improvements erected thereon, as the tax burden when the property is reassessed for the improvements may be significant.
The lessee should also be required to indemnify the landowner against any claims that may be asserted as a result of the actions of the lessee or its agents and employees; and to maintain liability insurance with a highly rated insurance company in an amount of at least $25 million with the landowner named as an additional insured.
Donald A. Schnure,
Lewisburg