Wednesday’s headline — “Camp Dost returns following two-year layoff” — was one of the brightest to appear on our news pages after so many darker ones printed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hosted by Camp Victory, located just east of Millville and sponsored by the Ronald McDonald House in Danville, Camp Dost is a summer camp for children diagnosed with cancer.
For obvious reasons, the in-person camping fun had to be postponed over the past two years because of COVID, but thankfully, it was back last week.
“The excitement felt by campers was immeasurable,” said Molly Aungst, the marketing director for the Ronald McDonald House, which founded and continues to sponsor Camp Dost in partnership with Camp Victory. “This special program gives young patients the opportunity to refocus and enjoy a childhood camping experience,” she said.
A total of 42 children attended the camp this year with opportunities to enjoy swimming, fishing, biking, archery, arts and crafts, nature walks and much more, all built around a safari theme.
With a team of medical personnel, including a pediatric oncology physician or certified registered nurse practitioner and a certified pediatric oncology nurse on site, campers are encouraged to simply enjoy all of the fun that a summer camp offers.
The good news for children continues over the next several weeks as Camp Victory hosts specialized weeklong summer camps for kids dealing with arthritis, spina bifida, heart disease, hearing loss and skin disorders.
The idea for Camp Victory emerged in the mid-1980s as Lois and Dennis Wolff shared a dream with a few close friends. Their son, Nicholas, was recovering from a liver transplant at just 18 months of age, having been born with a life-threatening liver disease. During that time, the Wolff family realized the value of having a place to go to share their triumphs and struggles with others going through similar experiences.
Working with farmers and entrepreneurs in the Millville area, the Wolffs donated 35 acres of their farmland to create Camp Victory.
A significant grant from the Lions Club International Foundation helped launch construction, backed up by a core of volunteers who built the camp over the course of several years. Camp Victory welcomed its first guests in 1994, when five groups brought 325 children with special needs out for some much-needed summer fun.
Since then, Camp Victory has teamed with more than 30 independent groups and organizations to offer a traditional, fun summer camping experience to about 30,000 very special children.
And after a two-year pause for COVID, it’s all back this year, and that’s news worthy of bright, bold headlines.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.