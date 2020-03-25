Just finished reading the amusing letter to the editor from Harry Prentiss (March 19) where he reveals his own hypocrisy while accusing another letter writer, Sheri Jacobson, of being two-faced.
Ms. Jacobson’s March 15 letter speaks out against Second Amendment sanctuary ordinances because it’s not up to townships and municipalities to determine what laws to enforce. Mr. Prentiss evidently agrees with Ms. Jacobson that only the courts get to determine which laws pass constitutional muster. However, he then criticizes her for not also speaking out against places like San Francisco that have declared themselves immigrant sanctuary cities. San Francisco’s mayor and city council, after all, don’t get to determine what laws to enforce either.
The problem with Mr. Prentiss’s reasoning is that Ms. Jacobson never mentions immigrant sanctuary cities at all. To speculate that she’s for or against them is simply putting words in her mouth.
The irony here is that it’s clear from Mr. Prentiss’s letter that he sympathizes with local groups trying to get Second Amendment sanctuary ordinances passed but is against immigrant sanctuary cities. As he correctly points out, if you’re against one, you must also be against the other. Mr. Prentiss is looking for someone he can point his finger at and yell: “hypocrite.” He needs to find the nearest mirror.
Gary Kendall,
New Berlin