Selinsgrove Speedway continues to celebrate its 75th anniversary this year with big races, cheering fans and an economic impact that stretches far beyond the borough that houses the track that hosted its first race on July 20, 1946.
The top two finishers in that inaugural race should have given everyone a clue the track was here to stay. Bill Holland, who ran to the checkered flag after 20 laps that first day, won the Indianapolis 500 three years later. Robert “Red” Byron, second to Holland on opening day, won NASCAR’s first sanctioned beach race in 1948 and became NASCAR’s first national champion the following year.
Today, some of the nation’s highest-profile drivers make regular trips here, including Tony Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup champion.
After an up and down 2020 season impacted by COVID-19, the speedway has roared back this summer as it celebrates its 75th year of racing in the borough. The weather — as it always does during the hot, muggy summer months — has had some impact. The World of Outlaws appearance scheduled for earlier this month was washed out.
But racing is going on most weekends. Fans are filling into the stands again.
The Selinsgrove Speedway truly is a local business, driven by local businesses.
Race tracks and racing teams are driven by sponsorships. Look at the dozens of sponsor stickers on any race car. Selinsgrove Speedway’s website shows more than 50 different sponsors on its homepage alone, ranging from garages to hotels to RV centers and building supply stores.
They are part of the speedway family because of their reach far beyond the half-mile oval.
Also consider the economic impact of the speedway. The Snyder County track has dozens of employees, partners and numerous vendors across the Valley who supply the track with the goods needed to pull off racing a few times a week. Then look at the volume of business restaurants, shops and gas stations do each weekend when a few thousand rabid race fans roll in for a big race.
“We just had a Pennsylvania State Championship Karting Series event here and I saw cars there with license plates from Maine, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and others, and they were staying in the local motels and spending money in the area,” speedway General Manager Steve Inch said during the track’s rededication last week.
Since the opening day nearly 75 years ago, the Selinsgrove Speedway has drawn the nation’s top drivers who have thrilled local fans. The raceway may be a hidden gem to many non-race fans, but for those who flock there each weekend, it a little slice of racing heaven in our backyard.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.