I want to address the simply staggering amount of money spent on the 2022 midterm elections. Sources report the projected sum to be in the billions of dollars. Much of this money is spent on advertising; negative, biased, misleading and false “reporting,” in other words, propaganda.
We can thank the Supreme Court of 2010 for their decision on Jan. 21 of that year. The case was Citizens United vs FEC (Federal Elections Committee). You may ask, “What is Citizen United”? It is a conservative political advocacy and action organization, a 501(c)(4). It produces TV commercials, web advertisements, documentary films, and so forth. David Bossie, the president of the organization, took a leave of absence to be deputy campaign manager of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Citizens United will not disclose all of its donors.
Previously century-old monetary restrictions were in place in the U.S.; done as protection against the ever-increasing influence of wealthy donors, corporations, unions, and special interest groups. When placing these restrictions the Supreme Court argued the government had a role in preventing corruption. Evidently, the majority no longer have such high ideals!
They decided in a 5-4 decision to do away with these protections, allowing unlimited amounts of money to pour into our federal elections. The justices in favor of this were Anthony Kennedy, John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Antonin Scalia. The justices against this decision were John Paul Stevens, Sonia Sotomayer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Bryer.
Now we have massive amounts of money being spent on our campaigns. There exists a heavy imbalance in our scales of justice. Millionaires, billionaires, the one percenters, corporations and who knows who are influencing our federal elections (thanks to “dark money” — whole other discussion).
This has been a terrible decision. It must be stopped. It is not sustainable. Those citizens who work for true justice can not afford to counter this lopsided situation. Hence, we, the already “tapped out” middle-class and lower-class wage earners are being pestered constantly to give more; money, energy, enthusiasm, and time-mental, physical, and spiritual contributions we can ill-afford. I am dreading the upcoming elections. Some days feel like I’m being pecked to death by a chicken.
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg