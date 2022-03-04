School districts, small towns and municipalities, and county governments are still finding ways to spend billions in American Rescue Plan funding, money that will impact all our lives in one way or another.
The $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed Congress a year ago. The program, ARP for short, injected billions into entities looking to fill gaps and reignite the economy. Some of the gaps were created by the onslaught of COVID-19. Others were exacerbated by the pandemic. Yet more gaps are long-standing issues that elected officials have never been able to find the right funding formula.
Some of the money has been spent on raises for public workers on staff. Schools have used some of their allocations to review potential learning loss, set up summer school programs or upgrade technology.
Appropriately allocating and accounting for the funds is important. In the end, these are billions of dollars from the taxpayers, so proper accounting is critical, necessary and required.
“We’ve had some municipalities talk about bridges that need to be repaired. We’ve talked about purchasing a fire truck. Each municipality is different. It’s crazy. It’s money they’ve never seen before and will probably never see again,” said Kristen Moyer of SEDA-Council of Governments outside Lewisburg, one of the region’s public agencies that partners with municipalities for economic development and policy guidance.
This week Sunbury allocated $100,000 each to two different fire departments. One department will use it to offset the cost of a new truck. Union County officials say they want to make sure those applying for money know the rules and what can and cannot be funded, saying they want to avoid sending people “on a wild goose chase.”
From afar, it can be frustrating to see government agencies seemingly hang on to the money. It is also understandable there is a note of caution.
Many groups are coming forward with a hand out, knowing the funds are there and have a ticking clock attached to them.
“They’ve all just been very cautious. The last thing you want to do is to use taxpayer dollars in a way that’s found to be inappropriate and have to pay them back,” Northwest Commission Executive Director Jill Foys said. “I think everyone really took a conservative approach.”
That makes sense. But it also makes sense to find ways to spend this one-time source of funding efficiently, with the most reach and to make sure every cent is tracked appropriately.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.