I’m writing in reference to your article of Thursday, Feb. 25, regarding Geisinger giving scarce COVID immunizations to family members. My wife and I are split diametrically on this. To me this made sense; to her, it didn’t.
Throughout the year there were tragic stories of front-line workers bringing the virus home and infecting family members who later died. It made sense to protect those family members even if they weren’t on the front lines themselves since they were put at higher risk by their front-line spouse/son/daughter. During the winter surge, all hospitals needed every caregiver to show up, and if an employee had to stay home with a sick family member, or worked but wasn’t fully “there” because of worry about the coronavirus they gave to their father or mother it affected care to the sick.
The article implies that this family immunization was offered to all employees. The fact that there are 24,000 Geisinger system employees and only 3,600 family member immunizations were given suggests that this offer wasn’t abused to any great extent and that the employees weighed the odds of bringing the virus home and made a decision. In addition, the state allocated the doses based on the number of eligible employees.
Surprisingly to me, around the country, it was reported that significant numbers of hospital employees were declining the immunization and wanted to wait a few months, so no doubt Geisinger also had some doses left over. It’s possible that the doses given to family members weren’t taken from somebody more “worthy” of receiving it early. I doubt that this was offered just as a perk.
Robert W. Lamparter,
Selinsgrove