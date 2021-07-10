This is something that has to be said. And I have to say it! I made a trip to Davy’s Market this morning and when I got to the checkout, I didn’t have my card to pay the bill. I asked the clerk if I could leave the basket until I went home and came back with the card.
She said that would be fine. The next thing I knew, she was handing me my receipt and thanking me.
I looked at her questioningly and she said “He paid it” and nodded toward a gentleman in the line behind me. I turned and looked at him and shook my head. He smiled, waved and nodded.
As a former checkout clerk, I’ve seen this happen before and it always touched my heart.
I said “Thank you” and left the store. The words were not enough. I cried all the way home at the kindness of this gentleman. I don’t know this man’s name but I will never forget his face or his heart! I want him to know that. I hope he reads this! Each time the thought entered my mind today, I thanked him again with tears in my eyes. And I thanked the good Lord for giving him life. More of us need to take a lesson from a good man! Spread kindness!
Jane Stamm,
Lewisburg