The headline “Bucknell professor says how he got COVID-19 is ‘still a mystery’” is misleading. We know that Chris Martine contracted COVID-19 through untraced community spread.
What Chris means is that he does not know the identity of the specific person he was in contact with who was asymptomatic or presymptomatic or symptomatic. Chris means that he doesn’t know where or when he encountered this person.
Chris wears a face covering over his nose and mouth to protect others because COVID-19 is an airborne disease. Many in the area are choosing not to wear a face covering. They are choosing NOT to protect others. Those in the area who have decided not to wear face coverings are a reason COVID-19 is spreading.
There are folks out in public when asymptomatic or presymptomatic or symptomatic with no face covering and no regard to the rest of the community. There is NO way to know if you are asymptomatic or presymptomatic. You might not even know if the “symptoms” you have are a cold or COVID-19. You are supposed to wear the mask in case you have COVID-19 but do not realize it. You are supposed to wear a face covering over nose and mouth to protect others.
There is no mystery involved in how Chris Martine contracted COVID-19. Wear a face covering over nose and mouth, practice physical distancing, stay at home when ill and help stop the spread.
Arden Miller,
Selinsgrove