I have received the paper for years and recently been disappointed by some articles that are featured as front page news.
I look forward to good uplifting stories. Even stories of the people in our community that volunteer their time to help others. If you’re not aware, the Mustard Seed in Selinsgrove is just one place where you’ll find a great group of volunteers. Donations are accepted and sold in the store. Why even one day I worked and also shopped and purchased a pair of pants which I found a $20 bill in the one pocket. Come and check out the store, you might be blessed too.
I’m sure there are other volunteers you could write about. Come on — spread some kindness — pass on the blessings.
Diana Stephens,
Selinsgrove