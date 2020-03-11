The letter to the editor from Clair Moyer (Mar. 9) contains false information about the coronavirus. The coronavirus is a new strain and different than the common flu virus. It appears to spread more easily.
As I write this, it has traveled to 95 countries with more than 100,000 cases and 3,800 deaths, and climbing. In Italy, it has mutated and continues to ravage the population to the point that Italy is restricting travel from the northern part of the country. It also has a higher percentage rate of mortality than the common flu.
None of the scientists know if the spread of the virus will abate as the weather gets warmer, as in most regular flu cases or not. When someone catches the flu, there are drugs to help combat it. There is nothing yet to combat the coronavirus.
Despite what Mr. Moyer saw on Fox News, all of the pharmaceutical companies say that it will be 12-18 months before a vaccine can be developed. Nobody is “on the brink” of having a vaccine. Be careful what news sources you use to get your information.
Rolanda Ritzman,
New Berlin