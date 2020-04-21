The news of the horrific murder in Shamokin has made us ask, what more we can do to make sure people know we are here to help our community? Transitions of PA has been serving Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties for 45 years with the mission of ending domestic and sexual violence and yet, people continue to experience abuse at alarming rates.
We respond to about 2,800 calls on our 24-hour hotline each year, helping people understand their options when seeking safety, information, and counseling. Our staff is local and prepared to help. Often, people who call us just want to talk about what is happening in their homes, to themselves and their children. It may surprise you that often people don’t understand that they are victims of domestic violence or sexual assault. This is often due to the abuse they have endured.
Power and control issues often show up in relationships and with the pandemic, many of us find ourselves frustrated by lack of control in our lives in ways we never imagined. Community members and neighbors in Shamokin have asked me what they can do to make sure people know there is help for victims and survivors. Transitions is committed to continuously improving services in Northumberland County.
We recently opened two new offices in the county, in addition to our safe house in Shamokin. Staff members all are working remotely and housing people in hotels during the pandemic, instead of housing people in our two safe houses. Because we work in all three counties, our team is remarkably skilled at working remotely.
Transitions has 42 highly-trained professionals, identified as essential workers during this pandemic, who continue to respond to crisis calls; get people safely housed on an emergency basis; and provide counseling and legal services.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recognizes that the leading cause of homelessness for women in America is domestic violence and, as a result, Transitions receives state and federal funding to assist with housing for victims beyond our 30-day emergency housing.
Through research conducted by Dr. Jacqueline Campbell at John Hopkins University, it has been proven that in only 4 percent of the deaths due to domestic violence were the victims connected to victim services centers like Transitions. We are working closely with police jurisdictions on the use of the Lethality Assessment Program (LAP) screening tool developed by Dr. Campbell. Police use the LAP screen to ask about proven indicators of the likelihood of death or trauma. Examples of indicators are the presence in the home of guns, alcohol abuse or children from another parent. Police responding to a domestic disturbance call who get a positive LAP screen can connect victims immediately to our hotline staff. That timely connection can lead to good safety planning that will save lives. Empathy and caring from a police officer when asking the screening questions can make a big difference at a traumatic time.
We need your help spreading the word in the Susquehanna Valley. When we all are able to drive around the Valley again, look for our billboards that reflect our services and how to reach us.
Everyone should know that Transitions can be reached on our hotline at 800-950-7948 or with information on our website www.transitionsofpa.org. We also have a chat feature on our Transitions of PA website.
Susan Mathias is CEO of Transitions of PA, a crisis center that provides advocacy, empowerment and education to victims, survivors, families and communities to end patterns of violence and abuse.