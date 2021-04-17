America’s elected officials remain too concerned with winning, holding grudges and maintaining power regardless of principles, hypocrisy and in many instances a sense of credibility and decency.
Power is all that matters.
Both major political parties are guilty in this latest clash after a proposal was floated Thursday to add four justices to the U.S. Supreme Court. The measure is being pushed by a small but vocal group of Democrats, still rightly stinging from what many view as two stolen seats on the court in the past five years. Republicans, without an ounce of concern for the very real and apparent hypocrisy, lack any real substantive argument against the backlash.
That doesn’t mean taking a flamethrower to the institution by packing the court to even the playing field is wise.
In her commentary for The Washington Post this week, Ruth Marcus wrote what many are feeling. Marcus noted that Republicans “double-packed” the court beginning with refusal to let President Barack Obama fill a seat with Merrick Garland in his final year in office — 11 months before Obama’s term expired.
The same GOP that stalled on Garland’s nomination then — “let the American people decide,” they pushed in 2016 — sprinted to push Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation through within two months of the 2020 election, confirming her a little more than a week before the election and after millions of people had already voted. There wasn’t an ounce of regret or admission of hypocrisy.
Marcus also wrote it is “hard to swallow Republicans’ professions of horror at Democratic efforts to game a system that they already manipulated to their advantage. For Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to open his floor speech Thursday on the expansion proposal by claiming that ‘time and again, prominent Democrats show that they’re no longer content to work within the ground rules and norms of our institutions’ is particularly rich.”
There are no more ground rules and norms. If there were, compromise and consistency would lead the way in Washington.
Neither — compromise nor consistency — are prevalent in today’s government. Toeing the party line, ensuring the party’s long-term stability and winning the next election are all that matter.
President Joe Biden is against adding justices to the court but does support the creation of a commission to review its viability. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said it might not even get to the floor. Biden understands how Washington can and should work. He campaigned on being a uniter; this can be one of his first steps.
To return Washington to a sense of normalcy many seek, this seems like a good place to start. Democrats remain bitter. But blowing up long-standing norms — including the filibuster — isn’t the way to go.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.