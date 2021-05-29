My son has a secretary that knows him by name. He cherishes that.
This same secretary has been working in the district when I was in school. Also, staffing is so important to these children. They know these kids. Some children lean heavily on their support staff. Some children have only made strides due to their support staff.
Their dedication is overall amazing! I know my son personally was upset by this secretary potentially losing their job and being on strike. My son says, “the secretary knows me by name!”
They always make me smile when I go into the office.” How can we ever replace kindness and devotion like the support staff we have? Even on a daily basis, they make such a difference with a kind word and a familiar face to our children!
Kelsey Kline,
Northumberland