Inadequate compensation for child care professionals is driving a major staffing crisis in our Pennsylvania centers. Child care programs are unable to compete with rising wages and benefits offered by companies requiring less specialized skills.
The average child care teacher makes less than $11 an hour. Child care pay is so low that 50% of child care staff qualify to receive government benefits. Many child care teachers have the same degrees and credentials as K-12 teachers but are paid significantly less and are offered less benefits.
Tens of thousands of parents are struggling to find child care amid this crisis. According to a survey by Start Strong PA, 32,500 children are currently on child care waitlists in Pennsylvania. If programs were fully staffed, these, and many more, children, could be served. The families of those 32,500 children waiting to enroll are either not working or have to piece together inconsistent care for their child(ren), likely significantly impacting the quality of their child’s care and education.
Pennsylvania lawmakers must prioritize child care funding as they prepare our next state budget. Our legislatures need to invest in significant, sustainable child care funds to build a stronger early care and education system.
Annie Chappel,
Danville