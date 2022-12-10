I am writing this letter for all my fellow African Americans. No, not just a segment of our country’s population, but all of us. We truly all are from “out of Africa.” Using mitochondrial DNA, scientists have traced all of humanity back to an African “Eve.” There simply are no racial differences when it comes to our species. There is only one race, the human race and we are all in it. Sure, there are many physical differences in people, but none of them makes us racially different. The amount of pigment in your skin, type hair, and cheekbone structure are just superficial differences in people. Our physical heredity and experiences make us different people, but that doesn’t make us different racially.
I know the previous paragraph may be rejected by many, but what you think doesn’t alter the physical facts. The unfortunate belief that there are racially different groups is a social construct. The belief that somehow, we are separated in different races has created immense destruction.
Just in our country alone think of all the hate, pain, and destruction it has caused. Think of all the human potential we have lost because our irrational degradation of different groups of our citizens. If you think that you’re somehow better than others because of your skin color, national origin, religion, education, or economic level, then you are bigoted. Prejudices are learned early in life. They are taught to us from our earliest years as we observe the actions and hear the words of those around us. Prejudices are caught, not formally taught.
If you believe that our country offers “liberty and justice for all,” then accepting all our fellow citizens as our equals is a responsibility of citizenship. Shouldn’t all Americans have the right to believe as they wish, be free of others beliefs, marry the person they love, have equal access to vote, have equal protection under the law, and know that no one is above the law? We must always be careful in the exercise of our rights that we don’t step on the rights of others. Isn’t this what our country should stand for? Shouldn’t this be the same for all no matter their age, skin pigmentation, national origin, or sexual orientation. Do you really mean the words when you say the Pledge of Allegiance?
For those who profess to be Christian, do you accept and act with the belief that “red and yellow, black and white they are precious in his sight”? If so, then shouldn’t you accept all as your equal? The simple fact remains that most if not all of us have some prejudices that we may have no consciousness of learning.
A first step in citizenship might be to examine no matter how difficult it might be to recognize those prejudices. Denial solves nothing. Once recognized, we must be on guard not to allow our prejudices to affect our thoughts and actions. The second difficult task is to unlearn these false beliefs.
We can be classified into many different groups. I am for example a male, older, light complected, college educated, politically on the left, married, a parent, a grandparent, and a retired teacher. None of these groupings makes me any better or less than other people. Some might call me woke. If that puts me in a group that is concerned with injustice in our society, then I certainly hope I belong. Certain groupings are useful in planning an activity for a specific age of a group. Whatever group an individual may naturally belong to should not be used to judge them as a person. A person’s beliefs and actions may necessitate our making judgments about someone, but this is not a pre-judgment. We must always be careful when making judgments about others because mis-judgments are so easy to make.
As we enter into the holiday season, we often hear the message that this is a season of “peace on earth and good will to all.” Nothing in our history has run more counter to this than the stain of racism and religious bigotry. Let us learn to erase any stain that we may have of these evils.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.