On Oct. 31, 2019 Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law Pennsylvania Act 77, a bill approved with bipartisan support which among other things vastly expanded vote-by-mail in Pennsylvania. It was celebrated at the time as a national standard for expanding access to our most fundamental right. The House version had nine co-sponsors, eight of them Republican.
Our local Republican senator and representative voted for the bill. Undoubtedly, the COVID pandemic rocketed the new legislation into favor with discerning Pennsylvania voters. In the 2020 election, millions of votes were cast that way.
Now, we come to the completion of voting with former Vice President Joe Biden clearly winning. Suddenly, according to the losers, this was not such a great idea after all. They filed numerous court cases, challenging the accuracy of the vote count, the legitimacy of the individual voters, even the legality of the law itself.
One by one the courts threw out their baseless claims. One was the brainchild of U.S. Representative Mike Kelly, from northwest Pennsylvania along with some other Republican cohorts. They maintained that the vote by mail law was unconstitutional. In addressing the remedy which he sought, he asked the court to throw out in excess of 2.5 million votes cast in accordance with state law. Were that to fail, he asked that the court set aside the entire election and allow the Republican legislature to select the electors for Pennsylvania. That’s right — simply snatch the vote away from Pennsylvania’s citizens.
Where do these people get off? Who do they think they are? They slap the face of every fine Republican who has ever served this state.
I am looking for a single elected Republican to rise up, throw his clenched fist into the air and say, “I stand for integrity.” Just one!
How hard must it be to follow the example of former governor Tom Ridge who has not been silent, but has bucked the shameful trend and remains an American patriot?
James Swartz,
Lewisburg