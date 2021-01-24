Having community input is never a bad thing. When it comes to an issue as high profile as policing, it makes the potential impact of a partnership that much more crucial.
Sunbury’s burgeoning Citizen Police Advisory Commission is a work in progress. Who will be part of it, how they will be selected and what the commission’s role would be are still being determined.
The fact that a dialogue is underway, options are on the table and city council members are being proactive are all good things.
But now the city needs people to stand up and be counted, to want to make an impact on moving Sunbury forward.
Police Chief Brad Hare sees the value. Hare understands the proactive nature of community policing — getting out into neighborhoods and establishing relationships — is a crucial part of the job.
Right now, that part is difficult because of the negative views of policing in general across America.
“This is because of how law enforcement is being seen for many years,” Hare said. “We know there are people out there with good ideas but they are not willing to come directly to the department, so we all felt a commission could be a good bridge for those wishing to voice concerns.”
He’s right.
He is going to need some help, which is why council members are searching for candidates for the new board.
According to city officials, the commission’s role will be to work with the department on better community awareness, create relationships with police officers, help to find grants and bring the public’s concerns to the department.
The doors are open. Councilman Jim Eister wants to see a diverse board not limited to adults. Mayor Kurt Karlovich wants to see a student representative. Councilman Chris Reis said there may be value in having someone on the commission who has had previous run-ins with law enforcement personnel.
“We also may not want to just pass over a person who may have been in trouble earlier in their lives,” Reis said. “They may be the perfect person for the job.”
All of these are good ideas. They represent outside-the-box thinking that can make the project successful.
Now it is time to focus on doing it the right way, with the right voices.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.