Hurray for Mel Benjamin’s letter printed June 14. It could not have been said any more plainly or truthfully than that. Thank you Mel for your correct interpretation of the scriptures. The Bible is truth, all of it, not just some of it.
The truth is still the truth even if no one believes it, and a lie is still a lie even if everyone believes it. It never ceases to amaze me how the non-believers try to twist, turn, and manipulate the scriptures to suit their own purpose and perversions. They even try to twist the dress code of our founding fathers to try to promote them as drag queens.
Thanks to all Christians out there who obviously read and study the Bible and correctly interpret its meaning. Thanks to all those Christians who are willing to take a stand for what is moral and true. Yes, you will take some criticism. God said we would. I would rather take criticism from the general public than have God be ashamed of me when I get to Heaven.
Rita Campbell,
Sunbury