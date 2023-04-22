The Susquehanna Valley Ethical Community is taking the lead in Stand Up to Jewish Hate. Currently, there is the #BlueSquare campaign launched by the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism (FCAS) encouraging Jews and non-Jews alike to speak out against hatred and stand with the Jewish community. The messages are focused on the ongoing need to address antisemitism on social media and in our communities every day.
Stand Up to Jewish Hate is a national campaign designed to raise awareness about antisemitism and hatred against Jews and to encourage all people to post and share the Blue Square to stand up against intolerance. FCAS is the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, and it is their mission to win the hearts and minds of non-Jews and Jews through powerful positive messaging and partnerships, motivating and equipping them to be defenders of and upstanders for the Jewish community.
The founder of FCAS, Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to social equality and support for vulnerable populations. Throughout his lifetime giving more than a half billion dollars, Kraft has sought to help provide equal footing, equal access to opportunities and equal respect for all people, especially those who are disadvantaged, overlooked, or oppressed.
The Valley Ethical Community encourages our local governments, law enforcement, businesses and corporations, educational institutions, and all living and working in our communities to take the lead and make it known that we are in solidarity in standing up against Jewish hate. Visit the website https://www.standuptojewishhate.org/ to learn more about the #BlueSquare campaign. The Blue Square covers just 2.4% of you screen, and it symbolizes the discrepancy between the size of the Jewish population in the United States — 2.4% — and the 55% of all reported religion-based hate crimes in the country that target Jews.
Let us spread this message that our communities in the Susquehanna Valley Region stand up against Jewish hate! We are stronger when we act in the community. Let us get active in uniting to combat antisemitism!
Patricia Arduini,
Founder and Board President
Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society
Lewisburg