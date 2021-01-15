Like many, I was shocked at the events of Jan. 6. The terrorist attack on our elected officials by President Trump’s supporters was appalling, though unsurprising given the man’s rhetoric over his term. The actions of the mob were shameful, and I hope the perpetrators are brought to justice.
Surprisingly, I myself felt shame. Amongst the sea of Trump flags in the mob one other name stood out over and over again; Jesus. Those inflicting terror upon our nation clearly believed they were heeding a divine calling. Somehow, overturning a free and fair election and restoring a tyrant was doing God’s will.
As a Christian it is difficult to see my faith tied to such despicable actions and beliefs. I feel shame because I wonder if I have done enough to convince even a single person supportive of white Christian nationalism to turn instead to a vision of a world of justice and peace. I feel shame because there’s so much work to be done to build that “beloved community,” and at a young age I’m already so tired of the apathy and opposition I see.
I wonder if I’m alone in these feelings of exhaustion, insufficiency, and shame. I found hope in so many traditions in the National Council of Churches finally calling for Trump’s removal, but lament it came to this point. I pray Christians in every community stand up to reclaim their faith, love their neighbor, and labor together for the community we are called to be.
Larry Herrold Jr.,
Sunbury