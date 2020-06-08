A lawless and false worldly power establishment led mob, crucified Jesus. Get off of your knees and stand for truth. Stand for your country against this socialist, central banker led — along with their interlocked and long centralized and merged major corporate, media, and government power — coup.
This globalist group exported our economy to their banker and corporate-controlled communist China under Bill Clinton. They acquired massive surveillance powers after 9/11 under George Bush, and consolidated socialist control over our entire health care system under Barack Obama. These were all Marxist socialist benchmarks. All of these establishment presidents were virtual puppets of this privately owned central bankers’ group club, as were many politically appointed apparently traitorous intel agency heads, and some generals.
They infiltrate and turn the tops of major organizations and institutions to advance their control, including orders and international churches. These banks’ interconnected foundations financially dominate the nation’s universities, censor our history, and set the national education curriculum.
Research it, it’s not a conspiracy, it’s true, uncensored history.
Stand against this tyranny and its urban-centered two-tiered socialist justice system. Stand for a limited Jeffersonian government, and an honest rule of law. Stand now like so many others in our great nation’s history who have served and stood before us. Our and our children’s preserved liberties are up to us now, We the People. The enemy’s within.
Malcom Collins Farrow,Paxinos