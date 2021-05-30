It should be more than evident that my Congressman, Fred Keller, along with the majority of his fellow Republicans in the Congress don’t want to find out what led up to the insurrection that occurred on Jan. 6. Is Mr. Keller afraid of finding out the truth?
He demonstrated with his vote against the bill to form such a commission that he doesn’t want to know the truth. A bill in which Democrats yielded to nearly every Republican demand in writing the bill. Is he afraid that it might implicate his revered leader, the ex-president?
The events of Jan. 6 represents a far greater threat to our country than the events of 9/11. The events of 9/11 while horrendous, did not threaten the very fabric of our country.
The seriousness of the threat to our country of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol is now being downplayed by many of Mr. Keller’s colleagues and party members.
How can anyone look at the events of that day and not comprehend that this was a violent insurrectionist action to interfere with the carrying out of a constitutionally required action?
How corrupted must one’s thinking become to say it was just like a normal tourist day at the Capitol?
We the American people have a right and a duty to know and understand what led up to the terrible events that unfolded before our eyes that day.
Why where those people there, who and what motivated them to take the actions that they carried out? How do we prevent such events in the future?
I want to know the truth. The truth is often difficult to find when our former president and most so called Republican leaders do nothing but promote the Big Lie that he won the election, a claim supported by no evidence.
More than 60 court cases challenging the election presented no evidence to support the claim made in the Big Lie. I once said to Fred Keller that half of what Donald Trump said was a lie. He was greatly offended by the remark. I was wrong.
Much more than half of what Trump says is a lie which is repeated over and over again. Fred Keller is unfit for office because he refuses to stand for the evidence and truth.
Just a short postscript. After I finished writing this letter I watched the news and learned of a mass shooting in the transportation center in San Jose. It was the 61st mass shooting in this country in just this month! Our irrational Congressman Keller has repeated many times that there is no such thing as gun violence.
How twisted must one’s thinking be to make such a claim.
Yes guns don’t shoot themselves, but gun violence occurs when someone uses a gun in a violent act.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.