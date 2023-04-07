“They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you — I’m just standing in their way.”
Such is the claim of the disgraced, twice impeached former president as he faces indictment for illegal activities. Oh, and by the way, send me money to fight this “deep state” that is unfairly targeting us.
How many truly believe that “they’re coming for you?”
Unless you have falsified business records, violated federal campaign finance laws, incited an insurrection to obstruct the actions of Congress and overturn a legitimate election, taken classified government documents, or otherwise have broken the law, no one is coming for you!
The greatest grifter since P.T. Barnum is using his self-inflicted misfortune to scam people out of their money — $5 million in just 48 hours.
Since long before his descent down that golden escalator in June 2015, Donald Trump’s sole purpose in life has been to enrich himself at the expense of others. Being U.S. president only allowed him more ways to achieve that goal.
But now, as his questionable, if not illegal, activities are catching up with him and the first of several possible indictments loom, Trump is playing the victim card to gain sympathy and support for another possible term as president.
Hopefully the U.S. legal system will function as designed, appropriate justice will be meted out to this career criminal and the American voters will realize that this narcissistic charlatan should never again be allowed to see the inside of the White House.
David B. Kyle,
New Columbia