I’m siding with Fred Keller. People need to do their homework. There is no cure for a cold, there is no cure for the rhinovirus, and there is no cure for the coronavirus. They will come back every year.
If you remember growing up, the doctor told you there is no cure for a virus, it has to run its course. So we are going to have to learn to live with it. You can get all the shots you want but you can still get it, spread it, and die from it the same as a person who does not get the shot. We are going to have to learn to live with it.
So many people are afraid of dying that they forget how to live. If we put our faith in God, he knows when our time is up. And when it’s up there will be nothing you can do to stop it. We have to make sure we are right with God.
Pastor Butch Woolsey,
Lewisburg