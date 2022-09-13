In 1956, John F. Kennedy (with Ted Sorenson and others) authored a book called “Profiles in Courage,” which detailed eight politicians who acted on their beliefs despite opposition from their parties.
If that book were revised today it would have to include Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who participate in the House investigation of the Jan. 6 affair, and have been excoriated by Republicans, as well as Sen. Joe Manchin who stood against the extravagant spending by Democrats, much of which has been stolen and will doubtfully ever be recovered.
In this age of almost monolithic party line voting there are fewer and fewer politicians willing to stand against the worst elements of either party. Too few Republicans have openly disagreed with Trump or denounced the threats made against agents of the FBI, courts and the IRS.
Too many Democrats call anyone who disagrees with them Fascists and Nazis and too few call Antifa terrorists, criticize collusion between the administration and the media to censor speech and some even applauded demonstrations at the homes of Supreme Court judges.
I saw the same situation when I lived in Africa — tribal loyalties trumped the most outrageous crimes and corruption when it came to voting.
Thomas Modesto,
Danville