My fellow-pastor, Butch Woolsey, recently wrote a letter (June 16) saying that Jesus died for all of us and all lives matter. Of course they do, but we also need to read about the Last Judgment in Matthew 25:33-46. Here Jesus names several kinds of people who are treated as if they matter less in the world of his day, and says that standing up for those people is the same as standing up for him. He says, “As you have done it for one of the least of these you have done it to me.”
Yes, Jesus died for all of our sins, but we live in a world where the systems of economic, political and social power have acted as if black lives were “the least of these” and therefore do not matter. This makes it the responsibility for those of us who love Jesus to stand up and speak clearly to say “Black Lives Matter.”
Rev. Douglas Orbaker,
Mifflinburg