Fred Keller, David Rowe, Russ Diamond, Doug Mastriano and others who love America and the American people have been brutally criticized and condemned for having the guts to stand up for what they know to be the truth.
We have been given facts, facts that were proven and ignored, leading to chaos and hatred. Facts that show our air level quality is improving, but causing panic by stating otherwise. Facts that are hidden by left-wing extremists attempting to destroy family and moral values.
The pipeline progress, as well as security at our border, have been halted, adding even more chaos and hatred, threatening American jobs and our safety, causing us, once again to rely on other countries, countries that would love to see us fail.
If we want real answers, we look in God’s Word. He warns of lies that will come — lies already here — convincing us that something bad, wrong, or evil, is actually good. If you’ve ever bitten into a big bright red apple only to find a rotten core, you know what I’m talking about.
I want to personally thank Reps. Keller, Rowe, Diamond and Sen. Mastriano for the excellent job they are doing. There are many of us standing behind them. God bless you all, whether you agree or disagree.
Pastor Butch Woolsey,
Mifflinburg