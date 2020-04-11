I don’t understand all this hate in our nation. I know people are scared, but some have turned their fear into hate and are taking it out on our president. They blame him for everything, even not having enough medical equipment! From what I’ve seen, he’s doing his best to get equipment to our medical staff. He’s not Houdini!
No one was prepared for this outbreak. Not our president, our governors, hospitals, no one. But some people don’t see that, they need a hate target and they picked Trump. Even when he was trying to pass a bill to help Americans, politicians with hidden agendas held it up. Still, fingers pointed at who? Trump.
I believe we all owe the president and his staff a huge “thank you” for the way they are getting things done! We need to drop the criticism and replace it with prayer! We are one nation under God. My prayer is that we start acting like it.
Pastor Butch Woolsey,
Lewisburg