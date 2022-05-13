Who needs Donald Trump? The GOP candidates do. They want to build a natural gas pipeline to handle the increased fracking they plan for our state. Instead of it going west to support our country, it will be going east to the seaport for export! Great America First idea.
What happens when we run out? Trump will save us! Like his idol Putin. He will have conflict (invade) Canada and Mexico to save those oppressed peoples and their resources from the West. Oops, that's us! But he can't use our military, so you supporters get your assault rifles ready to follow him.
Sorry, he will be hiding in a basement somewhere! And if you get caught just say what everyone on Jan. 6 is saying (Trump told us to do it). It will go along with our new National Anthem (O yes we do lie, but you believe us anyway). And believe the rich and corporations with their big tax cuts will never give a penny to support this conflict.
This may sound like a dream (nightmare), but after learning Trump wanted to shoot missiles into Mexico thinking no one would know where they came from! And calling in the military to shoot protesters just in their legs, the nightmare is just so possible! And all of the GOP senators and members of Congress knew of this fanatic's ideas and never said a word to stop him! What great leaders we have in Washington. Remember, start change from the bottom.
William Herrold,
Northumberland