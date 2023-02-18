Freedom of speech is most commonly defined as the right to express any opinions without censorship or restraint. People have many various conceptions dealing with the dictation and purpose of this term. The freedom to speak about any topic has helped develop the world. For example, in history, philosophers held meetings in places known as salons to compare theories and ideas, freely.
These were the ideas that a majority of countries based their governments and economies off of as well as many of the important discoveries and inventions that are still essential.
In America today, a major dilemma that needs resolved is the consistent violation of the people’s right to speak. Political parties seem to be a main cause of this problem, and that should be abolished as well.
We tend to push other parties out and invalidate their ideas, without taking into consideration what specifically they actually believe. A person may be a Christian and conservative member of their community, but agree with some views from another party.
This country was established under the idea that we are all very diverse people with all different ideas. That’s the great part of America, it is one of the most diverse countries and it has managed to function like this for generations.
George Washington warned us that political parties were a bad idea and now his warning is finally showing true. People are scared to open up about their ideas due to the close-minded view points on both sides, and that isn’t what freedom of speech is supposed to be. Freedom of speech encourages us to all feel comfortable sharing ideas and comparing viewpoints to help better the nation as well as each other.
This division amongst the people is going to be what ruins this beautiful nation, and I feel that people need to start opening up about their opinions and to no longer fear invalidation.
I suggest you talk to someone who disagrees with you and to hear why and what they have to say, because it can help you better understand your own viewpoints.
Emma Hyder,
Mifflinburg Area High School